Inside the field: Decorated resumes at the U.S. Senior Women's Open

There are 120 players in the field for this week's U.S. Senior Women's Open at Brooklawn Country Club, Fairfield, Connecticut. There are 58 qualifiers, 33 amateurs and 41 players making their championship debuts.

Among those first-timers is three-time U.S. Women's Open champion Annika Sorenstam. But she is not alone in being a highly credentialed player competing this week.

Here's a close look, inside the field, for this week's senior women's major championship.

U.S. Senior Women’s Open champions (2): Helen Alfredsson (2019), Laura Davies (2018)

U.S. Women’s Open champions (11): Amy Alcott (1980), Jerilyn Britz (1979), JoAnne Carner (1971, 1976), Laura Davies (1987), Jane Geddes (1986), Juli Inkster (1999, 2002), Liselotte Neumann (1988), Alison Nicholas (1997), Annika Sorenstam (1995, 1996, 2006), Hollis Stacy (1977, 1978, 1984), Jan Stephenson (1983)

U.S. Women’s Amateur champions (7): Laura Baugh (1971), JoAnne Carner (1957, 1960, 1962, 1966, 1968), Joanne Foreman (1983), Carolyn Hill (1979), Pat Hurst (1990), Juli Inkster (1980, 1981, 1982), Carol Semple Thompson (1973)

U.S. Girls’ Junior champions (7): Amy Alcott (1973), JoAnne Carner (1956), Dana Dormann (1985), Pat Hurst (1986), Michelle McGann (1987), Laurie Rinker (1980), Hollis Stacy (1969, 1970, 1971)

U.S. Women’s Mid-Amateur champions (7): Robin W. Donnelley (1989), Sarah Ingram (1991, 1993, 1994), Martha Leach (2009), Ellen Port (1995, 1996, 2000, 2011), Laura Shanahan Rowe (2001), Carol Semple Thompson (1990, 1997), Corey Weworski (2004)

U.S. Senior Women’s Amateur champions (4): Judith Kyrinis (2017), Ellen Port (2012, 2013, 2016), Lara Tennant (2018, 2019), Carol Semple Thompson (1999, 2000, 2001, 2002)

U.S. Women’s Public Links champions (2): Danielle Ammaccapane (1985), Cindy Schreyer (1986)

USA Curtis Cup players (12): Danielle Ammaccapane (1986), Laura Baugh (1972), JoAnne Carner (1958, 1960, 1962, 1964), Robin W. Donnelley (1990, 1992, 2000), Carolyn Hill (1978), Sarah Ingram (1992, 1994, 1996), Juli Inkster (1982), Ellen Port (1994, 1996), Cindy Schreyer (1986), Hollis Stacy (1972), Carol Semple Thompson (1974, 1976, 1980, 1982, 1988, 1990, 1992, 1994, 1996, 1998, 2000, 2002), Kimberly Williams (1986)

GB&I Curtis Cup players (4): Laura Davies (1984), Kathryn Imrie (1990), Trish Johnson (1986), Catriona Matthew (1994)

USA Curtis Cup captains (3): Sarah Ingram (2021), Ellen Port (2014), Carol Semple Thompson (2006, 2008)

World Golf Hall of Famers (8): Amy Alcott, JoAnne Carner, Laura Davies, Juli Inkster, Carol Semple Thompson, Annika Sorenstam, Hollis Stacy, Jan Stephenson