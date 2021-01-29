Performance coach Josh Gregory fractures shoulder falling out of bed

Josh Gregory in 2010
SAN DIEGO – Josh Gregory intended to spend Friday following Will Zalatoris around Torrey Pines’ South Course. Instead, the short game guru and performance coach is headed home following a painful night.

Gregory was taken to a local hospital just past midnight after falling out his bed and fracturing his left shoulder.

“I sleep like a lunatic anyway, but it was just around midnight I woke up in a ton of pain. I was still in shock,” Gregory told GolfChannel.com. “All the sports I’ve played I’ve never been injured and I literally fell out of bed and fractured my shoulder. It’s the most pain I’ve ever felt.”

Patrick Reed’s caddie, Kessler Karain, drove Gregory, who was staying in a hotel, to the hospital and he was scheduled to fly home Friday morning.

