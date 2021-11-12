Instructor Randy Smith says 'look-see' at Brooks Koepka not start of something longterm

HOUSTON – A post on social media of Brooks Koepka working into Thursday night at the Houston Open with veteran swing coach Randy Smith has created plenty of buzz, but Smith called the session nothing more than a “look-see” and not the beginnings of anything longterm.

Smith said he was at Memorial Park Golf Course on Tuesday working with his regular players, Scottie Scheffler and Ryan Palmer, when he was asked by Koepka’s caddie, Ricky Elliott, to take a look at his player’s alignment.

Following a 1-over 71 on Day 1 in Houston, Koepka went back to the range with Smith, who told GolfChannel.com they worked on getting Koepka more “underneath” the ball and into a more athletic position at address.

Koepka was off to a better start in Round 2 with two early birdies (Nos. 5 and 7), and more telling, he’d hit 4 of 6 fairways compared to just 7 of 13 on Day 1.

The twilight session on Thursday continues an uptick in the four-time major champion’s work while at a tournament as he tries to play his way out of a substandard few months. Koepka’s last top-10 finish was in July at the Open Championship and he missed the cut last week in Mexico.