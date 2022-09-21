International team looks to build on unity created in 2019 at Royal Melbourne

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Adam Scott is playing his 10th Presidents Cup this week, but in the Australian’s mind the International team reset the historic clock on the matches in 2019 at Royal Melbourne.

“There was a clear line in the sand drawn for '19 in our team. Things look good there. I want it to continue here. I don't see why it shouldn't,” said Scott of the International’s narrow loss (16-14) in Australia.

Then-captain Ernie Els is credited with creating a unity among the International side that hadn’t existed, as well as a team identity, which included a new team logo.

“I think the shield is pretty important. I think it was often hard for us to sort of have an identity, bringing so many different cultures together in the same place,” said Geoff Ogilvy, an International vice captain this week.

Els also instilled a level of confidence that had largely been missing from the International team since the Presidents Cup was first played in 1994.

“Ernie went out of his way to try to elevate the stature of our team to where players who grow up all over the world really do look to this as something they have to achieve in their career and put on their resume,” Immelman said.

Els isn’t a part of this week’s matches, but he did hold a Zoom call with the team Tuesday and has left a legacy that the International side hopes to continue.