Jack Nicklaus asks people to vote for Donald Trump, warns against 'socialist America'

Jack Nicklaus warned against his country turning “into a socialist America” and implored people to vote for Donald Trump, in an Instagram post on Wednesday.

Nicklaus has long been friends and played golf with the current U.S. president. The two are also business partners as Nicklaus has designed courses at Trump-owned properties. The president also earmarked $20 million in his 2020 fiscal plan directed towards a mobile project at a Miami children’s hospital in Nicklaus’ name.

“I have had the privilege over the last 3 ½ years to get to know our current President a little more as his term has progressed. I have been very disappointed at what he’s had to put up with from many directions, but with that, I have seen a resolve and a determination to do the right thing for our country,” Nicklaus wrote on social media.

“He has delivered on his promises. He’s worked for the average person. In my opinion, he has been more diverse than any President I have seen and has tried to help people from all walks of life – equally.”

Nicklaus is originally from Ohio, a current battleground state which Trump won easily in 2016, but is seen trailing this year in some polls. Nicklaus has lived for over 50 years in Florida, another state Trump won in the last election but is neck and neck with Democratic candidate Joe Biden this year.

Ohio and Florida have seen a surge in early voting, with the election on Nov. 3. The 18-time major winner, who, like Trump, recovered from a bout of COVID-19, which has killed over 228,000 Americans, said Trump is a patriot and encouraged others to vote as Nicklaus did.

“But if we want to continue to have the opportunity to pursue the American Dream, and not evolve into a socialist America and have the government run your life, then I strongly recommend you consider Donald J. Trump for another 4 years. I certainly have and have already cast my vote for him.”

