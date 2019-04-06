Jack, Rory, Niall among stars tweeting about Augusta National Women's Am

The inaugural Augusta National Women's Amateur has been a hit with average golf fans and stars alike since the first tee shots were hit on Thursday at Champions Retreat.

But the final round on the hallowed grounds of Augusta National seemed to really resonate with people, as stars from Niall Horan and Jimmy Fallon to golf royalty like Jack Nicklaus took to Twitter to congratulate the women playing on being a part of such a historic moment.

Check out the best social media reaction from the Augusta National Women's Amateur, where Jennifer Kupcho became the very first winner of the event after shooting a final-round 67.

.@NiallOfficial out at Augusta National enjoying the intense final match at the inaugural #ANWAgolf pic.twitter.com/blZ2azrv7f — Augusta National Women's Amateur (@anwagolf) April 6, 2019

So cool seeing these women live out their dreams right now @anwagolf. Watch now @NBC 🏌️‍♀️🏌️‍♀️🌸🌺 https://t.co/SrYfyNns0m — Rory McIlroy (@McIlroyRory) April 6, 2019

Huge day in the game of golf with @anwagolf happening! Get it ladies. — Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) April 6, 2019

Good way to check out Augusta and watch history today! Excited to see this. Best of luck to all those competing, and congrats to every girl who made it to the @anwagolf https://t.co/euziFgBKBS — Justin Thomas (@JustinThomas34) April 6, 2019

Always considered Augusta National GC & @TheMasters the best at balancing respect for golf’s history & tradition with innovative ways to grow our game. Inaugural @anwagolf is the latest great example. Tune in today at noon EDT on @NBCSports to watch history being made! #ANWAgolf pic.twitter.com/uQhxetWBSG — Jack Nicklaus (@jacknicklaus) April 6, 2019

This is such an amazing day for women’s golf. Love seeing these incredible girls playing Augusta National! Let’s go! 💪🏻 — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) April 6, 2019

Get it girls! @anwagolf is so incredible to watch! #ANWA — Kira Kazantsev (@KiraKazantsev) April 6, 2019

As a father of 3 daughters this is such a great day! Watch this and then you’ll want to tune in today at noon ET @NBCSports for the #ANWAGolf pic.twitter.com/p4KzZMEvd3 — Dan Hicks (@DanHicksNBC) April 6, 2019

How awesome to turn on the tv and watch the girls play at Augusta! Great to see the crowds and the publicity girls golf are getting @anwagolf #ANWAgolf #golf #futurestars #greatforthegame — Suzann Pettersen (@suzannpettersen) April 6, 2019

Best of luck to all the ladies at the #ANWAgolf today playing the hallowed grounds of Augusta National! Enjoy the stroll! — Zach Johnson (@ZachJohnsonPGA) April 6, 2019