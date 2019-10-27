Japanese fans denied chance to see Woods-Matsuyama grouping

Getty Images

CHIBA, Japan – Poor timing and a curious decision will keep Japanese fans from what could only be considered a best-case scenario at the Zozo Championship.

Because of Friday’s washout, officials were determined to play as much golf as they could Sunday, which for front-runner Tiger Woods was 29 holes. It also meant players wouldn’t be re-grouped following the third round.

Had the draw been redone, Woods would have been in the final group with Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama, who is alone in second place and three strokes behind Woods.

Zozo Championship: Full-field scores | Full coverage

Matsuyama is Japan’s most popular player and Woods is the game’s biggest draw, but they will not get the chance to go head-to-head at Narashino Country Club.

“It's not realistic with the conditions that we were going to get a chance to re-pair,” Woods said. “If they would have pushed us yesterday and then did a re-pair for the fourth round, it would have been a different story, but they decided to push us today instead of yesterday. So, it was never going to be realistic where I could play with Hideki in that regard.”

The crowds for the final round won’t be as massive as they were Sunday. Officials decided to limit entrance to fans with full-week and VIP tickets only for Monday’s conclusion, which they estimate will be about 3,000 fans.

Programming note: Golf Channel will air the conclusion of the final round of the Zozo Championship live at 6:30 p.m. ET.

More articles like this
News & Opinion

Woods focused on Zozo finish, locked in on capturing win No. 82

BY Rex Hoggard  — 

People have long been fixated on 18 when it came to Tiger Woods. But Woods is just seven holes away from reaching another milestone number.
News & Opinion

Tiger leads Hideki by three with seven holes

BY Associated Press  — 

Tiger Woods held a three-stroke lead over local favorite Hideki Matsuyama after 11 holes of the fourth round of the Zozo Championship on Sunday.
Golf Central

TT Postscript: Hey, Sam, get ready for company

BY Tiger Tracker  — 

Tiger Woods leads by three at the Zozo Championship, with just seven holes left to conquer to tie Sam Snead on the all-time PGA Tour wins list.