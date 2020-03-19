Jared du Toit cards 59 on Outlaw Tour, but loses event in playoff

The PGA Tour, LPGA and more may have canceled or postponed their events for the next several weeks, but many mini tours are still hosting tournaments amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Jared du Toit, player on the PGA Tour Latinoamerica, carded a final-round, 11-under 59 at the Outlaw Tour’s Western Skies Classic hosted at Western Skies Golf Club in Gilbert, Arizona.

The crazy part? It was only good enough for a tie for first place with Wil Bateman and Carson Roberts. And after a playoff, Bateman was the one holding the trophy.

Nevertheless, Du Toit was 7 under on the par 4s alone on Thursday en route to the only 59 the Outlaw Tour has ever seen. Oh, and that 59 included a bogey.

Du Toit won the PGA Tour Latinoamerica qualifying tournament in January, but missed the cut in his only other start this season at the Estrella Del Mar Open at the beginning of March.