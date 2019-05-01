CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Jason Day has been one of the PGA Tour’s most fit players. He’s also been among the most injury-prone players in his career. Something had to give.

“I haven't really trained much at all this year because I've just been so sore,” Day said on Wednesday at the Wells Fargo Championship. “Any sort of training will actually kind of aggravate my back even more, so I've just kind of stayed away from it. I've just been rehabbing. I'm in like the rehab phrase where I'm just trying to get through each and every week.”

Day re-injured his back on the eve of this year’s Masters when he attempted to pick up his daughter, although he did finish in a tie for fifth, and he withdrew from the Arnold Palmer Invitational after an MRI revealed an injury to his L4-L5 discs.

Day said his back has been better since Augusta National, although last week’s rain delays at the Zurich Classic were a challenge, and that his focus is now on daily recovery, which includes about an hour and a half of rehabilitation each day.

“Overall I feel good about my body right now. I'm very optimistic about it,” said Day, the defending champion this week at Quail Hollow.