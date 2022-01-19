Jason Day is healthy again and 'looking to improve' after worst year of career

LA QUINTA, Calif. – Every player starts each year with goals that range from the simple, like improved putting or iron play, to the more pressing such as keeping a PGA Tour card.

But for Jason Day, his plan for 2022 is much more obvious.

“Mainly [my goals] have been kind of related to golf but more so trying to swing so I don’t hurt my back. The last few years I’ve been struggling to just get through four rounds and feel good where the body is right now,” Day said Wednesday at The American Express. “When you struggle with an injury it goes into your game. I feel good with my body so I’m just looking to improve my game.”

The 34-year-old Aussie is fresh off his worse season statistically on Tour after finishing 114th on the FedExCup points list and dropping to No. 123 in the world ranking. He was slowed by an ailing back that forced him to re-examine every aspect of his game from his diet to his swing and said the main focus with swing coach Chris Como this off-season was staying healthy. Beyond that, the former world No. 1 said his goals for ’22 are predictable.

“Getting back to winning, that’s the biggest thing," he said. "At the end of the day all I want to do is win and get back to No. 1 in the world."