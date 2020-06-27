Jason Day will play his third round of the Travelers Championship as a single after requesting to be tested for COVID-19 on Saturday morning.

About a half hour after Day teed off, the PGA Tour confirmed in a tweet that Day’s test results came back negative before he began his round.

The Tour also confirmed that all follow up tests as a result of potential contact with Denny McCarthy came back negative.

He was scheduled to play in a threesome with Rafa Cabrera Bello and Roger Sloan at 8:09 a.m. off No. 10 after opening with rounds of 67-69. Instead, he teed off in the last group off No. 10 at 9:15 a.m.

Seven players have withdrawn from this week’s event so far: Brooks Koepka, Chase Koepka, Webb Simpson, Graeme McDowell, Denny McCarthy, Bud Cauley and Cameron Champ.