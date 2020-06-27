Jason Day playing as a single after testing negative for COVID-19

Jason Day will play his third round of the Travelers Championship as a single after requesting to be tested for COVID-19 on Saturday morning.

About a half hour after Day teed off, the PGA Tour confirmed in a tweet that Day’s test results came back negative before he began his round.

The Tour also confirmed that all follow up tests as a result of potential contact with Denny McCarthy came back negative.

He was scheduled to play in a threesome with Rafa Cabrera Bello and Roger Sloan at 8:09 a.m. off No. 10 after opening with rounds of 67-69. Instead, he teed off in the last group off No. 10 at 9:15 a.m.

Seven players have withdrawn from this week’s event so far: Brooks Koepka, Chase Koepka, Webb Simpson, Graeme McDowell, Denny McCarthy, Bud Cauley and Cameron Champ.

Golf Central

Day WDs from Bay Hill again citing back injury

BY Rex Hoggard  — 

Jason Day has withdrawn from the Arnold Palmer Invitational four holes into his second round on Friday.
Golf Central

Why Day is playing with ‘a lot more gratitude’

BY Randall Mell  — 

Jason Day has done everything but win at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, but after recent injuries he's feeling very grateful.
Golf Central

Eyeing Pebble win, Day balloons up leaderboard

BY Randall Mell  — 

Jason Day is in a position to end a nearly two-year victory drought, and he has balloon therapy to thank in part for his good play.