Jason Day withdraws from Memorial, likely ending U.S. Open chances

Getty Images

DUBLIN, Ohio – Jason Day has withdrawn from the Memorial Tournament with a back injury and will likely miss the U.S. Open for the first time since 2010.

“Unfortunately, I’ve had to make the decision to withdraw from the Memorial Tournament with a back injury. While my body has been great recently I tweaked my back on Monday and while we tried to get it right over the last few days ultimately I felt the best decision was not to put it at further risk,” Day said in a statement.

Memorial Tournament: Full-field scores | Full coverage

“It’s disappointing to have to miss one of my favorite tournaments of the year but I’m confident it’s nothing major and with some rest and rehab I’ll be back soon. I look forward to returning to Muirfield Village next year and I wish Jack [Nicklaus]and the tournament every success this week.”

Day, who has struggled with back injuries throughout his career, is currently 69th in the world ranking and needed to play well enough at Muirfield Village to crack the top 60 to earn a spot at Torrey Pines later this month.

The Australian is currently signed up to play the U.S. Open final qualifier in Columbus, Ohio, on Monday but last month he said he planned to skip that event because of a previously scheduled sponsor obligation.

Day wasn’t replaced in the field which is now at 120 players.

More articles like this
Golf Central

Day won't play qualifier if not in U.S. Open field

BY Ryan Lavner  — 

The clock is ticking for Jason Day as he tries to qualify for the U.S. Open with going through qualifying.

Jason Day
Golf Central

Day back in API mix despite 2 doubles, tree ball

BY Brentley Romine  — 

Jason Day made two double bogeys and got a tee ball stuck in a tree Friday at Bay Hill, but he's still 2 under and in contention.
Golf Central

Day shoots 68; still not 100 percent after WD

BY Rex Hoggard  — 

Four days after withdrawing from the CJ Cup because of a neck injury, Jason Day opened with a 4-under 68 at the Zozo Championship.