Jason Scrivener, Caroline Hedwall part of four-way tie for lead at Scandinavian Mixed

GOTHENBURG, Sweden — Two women and two men share a one-stroke lead heading into the final round of the inaugural Scandinavian Mixed golf tournament on Saturday.

The event is a first on the European Tour. It started with 78 men and 78 women competing on the same course for one trophy and one prize money pool. It’s hosted by Annika Sorenstam and Henrik Stenson.

Alice Hewson (69) had six birdies and three bogeys to join Jason Scrivener (66), Rhys Enoch (66) and Caroline Hedwall (73) on 12-under 204 after three rounds.

Enoch of Wales and Scrivener of Australia carded 6-under rounds early in the day before it turned windy.

Swedish player Hedwall had a one-stroke lead after two rounds but started with back-to-back bogeys. She was 1 under for the day after 13 holes but made a double bogey on the 17th.

Hewson, who won the South African Women’s Open in 2020, was pleased with her hat trick of gains from the 15th but the English golfer admitted she’ll be nervous playing alongside Hedwall in the penultimate group on Sunday.

“It was really really tough, it has been windy all day and I got off to a bit of a slow start, so I’m really happy,” Hewson said.

“Tomorrow, I will probably be a bit nervous, especially on the first tee. Whatever happens, happens.”

Scrivener started his round with an eagle on the 10th and added five birdies before dropping his only shot on the eighth.

A group of five players were one stroke back.