AVONDALE, La. – Normally, sequels are never better than the originals. But J.B. Holmes and Bubba Watson are looking to buck that trend this week at the Zurich Classic.

Holmes and Watson are reuniting at TPC Louisiana, where they tied for fifth two years ago. Last year, neither player cracked the top 25 at Zurich, with Holmes failing to make the weekend alongside Brandt Snedeker.

Don't break up a good thing, right?

"It's really comfortable playing with Bubba," said Holmes, who also went 2-1-1 with Watson at the 2015 Presidents Cup. "We have similar games. We're hitting to the same spots. We're not really changing clubs. So it's not as big an adjustment for us compared to some other teams."

Added Watson: "When you think about our games, we're not scared of hitting it in weird places, tough places. If he hits one offline, I'm good out of trouble. He's good out of trouble. We're used to it."

The only thing Holmes isn't used to is playing a yellow golf ball, something he'll have to do in foursomes this week as Watson doesn't play a traditional white ball.

The last time Holmes has done that?

"It's been a while," Holmes said. "I was probably 6."