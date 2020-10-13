Jbe Kruger withdraws from European Tour event after positive COVID-19 test

Getty Images

South African Jbe Kruger has been withdrawn from the field in this week’s Scottish Championship on the European Tour after testing positive for the coronavirus.

The tour says Kruger returned the positive test after a check on Monday as part of the pre-tournament screening process. He has not exhibited any symptoms.

Kruger must isolate for a minimum 10 days in accordance with local guidelines in Scotland. The only contact to be identified was Kruger’s wife. She is also his caddie.

The Scottish Championship begins Thursday at the Fairmont St. Andrews resort.

