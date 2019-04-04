Jennifer Kupcho will carry a one-shot lead into the final round of the inaugural Augusta National Women's Amateur, where an 11-for-10 playoff was required to determine who would advance to compete at Augusta National Golf Club.

Kupcho, the reigning NCAA individual champion and No. 1-ranked amateur in the world, held a share of the lead after the first round and didn't make a bogey until her 32nd hole at Champions Retreat Golf Club. She sits at 5 under after rounds of 68-71, one shot ahead of Arkansas senior Maria Fassi who carded consecutive rounds of 2-under 70. Kaitlyn Papp tied the day's best round with a 3-under 69 to move into a tie for third at 3 under, two shots behind Kupcho and alongside Sierra Brooks and Pimnipa Panthong.

But much of the drama was reserved for the cut line, as exactly 30 women from the 72-player field advanced to the final round at Augusta National. There was an 11-way tie for 21st at 3-over 147, necessitating sudden death to determine the final 10 spots. Italy's Alessia Nobilio was the odd player out, having bogeyed the first playoff hole after clipping a tree with her drive on the par-4 10th. That dropped her into a 2-for-1 playoff with Ainhoa Olarra, who earned the final spot at Augusta National with a birdie on the second extra hole.

Among those to advance with a par on the first extra hole were world No. 2 Andrea Lee and Seo-Yun Kwon, who chipped in for eagle on the 18th hole Friday to finish at 3 over and secure a spot in the playoff. Other notable players to advance past the 36-hole cut included Haley Moore (E), Olivia Mehaffey (+1) and Erica Shepherd (+2).

Among those missing the cut were Alexa Pano (+4), Atthaya Thitikul (+4), Dylan Kim (+5) and Virginia Elena Carta (+9).

All 72 players in the field will receive a practice round Friday at Augusta National, with the top 30 competing to become the inaugural champion during Saturday's final round.