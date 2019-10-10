Jeongeun Lee6 has officially clinched the LPGA’s Louise Suggs Rolex Rookie of the Year Award.

It marks the fifth consecutive season a player from South Korea has won the honor, the eighth time in the last 11 years and the 13th time overall.

With her tie for eighth at the Volunteers of America Classic last weekend, Lee6 can’t be caught in the Rolex Rookie of the Year points race.

“I’m part of that [South Korean awards] list, and I am so proud and honored,” Lee6 said. “This is all thanks to those players who came before me, who have all given me so much advice. Since the season is almost over, I want to finish strong for the rest of our tournaments and perform well.”

Golf Central Hero's return for USWO champ Lee6 in S. Korea Jeongeun Lee6 waited three months to celebrate her U.S. Women’s Open victory with family and friends in South Korea, but the USGA made her wait worth it.

After taking LPGA Q-Series medalist honors late last year, Lee6 broke through to make her first LPGA title a major championship this year, winning the U.S. Women’s Open in June. She also has three runner-up finishes among her 10 top-10 finishes this season.

Lee6 is second in the Rolex Player of the Year points race and also second on the LPGA money-winning list, trailing Jin Young Ko in both categories. However, Ko has almost locked up both those honors. With five tournaments left this season, Ko leads Lee6 by 114 points in the Rolex POY race and by $719,055 on the money-winning list. An LPGA victory is worth 30 POY points in each of the final five events.

Other South Korean winners of the Louise Suggs Rolex Rookie of the Year Award are Jin Young Ko (2018), Sung Hyun Park (2017), In Gee Chun (2016), Sei Young Kim (2015), So Yeon Ryu (2012), Hee Kyung Seo (2011), Jiyai Shin (2009), Seon Hwa Lee (2006), Shi Hyun Ahn (2004), Hee-Won Han (2001), Mi Hyun Kim (1999) and Se Ri Pak (1998).

Lee6 has amassed 1,273 ROY points. American Kristen Gillman is second with 517 points. A victory is worth 150 points in each of the final five events.