Jesse Mueller wins PGA Professional Championship; 20 earn spots into PGA Championship

Jesse Mueller took a five-stroke lead into the final round of the PGA Professional Championship and emerged victorious at Barton Creek Resort and Spa in Austin, Texas.

Mueller closed in 3-over 74 and finished at 10 under par, five clear of runners-up Michael Block (73) and Jared Jones (71).

Mueller, a 39-year-old Arizona State product who is the director of golf at Grand Canyon University, earned $60,000 and the Walter Hagen Cup. He was also one of 20 players in the field of PGA of America club professionals to earn a spot in next month's PGA Championship.

Full-field scores from the PGA Professional Championship

This will be Mueller's second major start. He tied for 51st in the 2012 U.S. Open at Olympic Club.

Here's a look at the 20 players who qualified for Southern Hills, May 19-22 (* made via playoff):

Jesse Mueller

Jared Jones

Michael Block

Wyatt Worthington II

Ryan Vermeer

Sean McCarty

Shawn Warren

Colin Inglis

Zac Oakley

Kyle Mendoza

Matt Borchert

Nic Ishee

Tyler Collet

Austin Hurt

Dylan Newman

Brandon Bingaman

Casey Pyne

*Paul Dickinson

*Alex Beach

*Tim Feenstra