Jessica Korda's 2022 campaign has come to an end.

The world No. 16 announced on social media Tuesday that a back injury will sideline Korda for the rest of the LPGA season with two events left.

Korda, 29, said her doctor suggested that if she played through the injury, her recovery would be extended and she'd rather rest up and focus on 2023 — her 13th year on tour.

The six-time LPGA winner recorded six top-10s this season, including a runner-up at the year's first major, the Chevron Championship. She hasn't made an LPGA start since The Ascendant LPGA in late September, where she placed T-24. Korda ends her season sitting 31st in the season-long Race to the CME Globe standings.

This isn't the first time in 2022 that Korda had to shelve her clubs due to injury. Six holes into the LPGA Drive On Championship in February, Korda withdrew from the event with a rib injury and was out until the JTBC Classic in late March.