Jessica Korda won’t be able to defend her title at the Honda LPGA Thailand next week.

Korda, 25, has withdrawn from the event with a forearm injury. She also has withdrawn from the HSBC Women’s World Championship the following week.

“Unfortunately, my recovery from my forearm injury has taken longer than we expected,” Korda wrote in an Instagram post. “I hope to start my season in March at the Bank of Hope Founders Cup in Arizona.”

View this post on Instagram 🥺 #illbeback ❤️ A post shared by Jessica Korda (@thejessicakorda) on Feb 15, 2019 at 7:23am PST

Korda battled a forearm injury through much of 2017. She missed the Women’s British Open that year with the injury, which also forced her to pull out of the Solheim Cup two weeks later.

A complex surgery on Korda’s jaw, which alleviated debilitating headaches, affected her early last year, but she won the Honda Thailand in her first start returning from that surgery. She won the LPGA’s Heather Farr Perseverance Award for the way she rebounded from that challenge last season.