Jessica Korda out indefinitely with back injury that 'is not improving'

Jessica Korda announced Sunday that she is out indefinitely due to a lingering back injury that has been plaguing her for "the last year" with no improvement.

Korda most recently withdrew from the Cognizant Founders Cup just 10 holes into Round 2.

"The last year has been an extremely challenging time for me as I struggle with an injury in my back," Korda said on social media.

"Following the advice of my doctor and the guidance of my physio, we've committed countless hours of treatment at home and on the road for me to try and get my body healthy and ready to compete each week. Unfortunately, we've reached [a] point where the pain is not improving, forcing me to have to withdraw out of several tournaments.

"As a competitor, it is upsetting to have to do this time and time again. At the advice of my medical team, I have made the tough decision to stop playing until I can get my back fully healthy. At this point, we don't have a firm timeline for my return, but I'm working with the best of the best and am focused on coming back as soon as possible."

Korda has made seven starts on the LPGA Tour this season, including her most recent WD from the Founders Cup in early May. Before that, she had five starts, making three cuts and missing two. Her best finish this season was a T-18 at the DIO Implant LA Open in March.

Korda has six career LPGA victories, with her most recent win coming in 2021 at the Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions. She's made three Solheim Cup appearances (2013, '19, '21) and finished T-15 at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.