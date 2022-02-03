Jessica Korda WDs from LPGA Drive On Championship with rib injury

Getty Images

After Jessica Korda carded her second double bogey of the day only six holes into the LPGA Drive On Championship, she decided not to head to the tee box on Crown Colony's par-3 seventh. 

That's because Korda withdrew from the 54-hole event in Fort Myers, Florida, with a sprain in her ribs and an intercostal muscle sprain, she announced on Twitter. The world No. 23 was making her third start of the season following consecutive top-20 finishes.

After this week, the LPGA will not play again until its Asia swing in March. Then following two weeks in Singapore and Thailand, the tour will head to California on March 24 for the JTBC Classic, one week before the season's first major, the Chevron Championship. 

Therefore, if Korda is back for the California stretch, the 28-year-old would only miss two events amid her eight-week lull as she looks to regain her health. 

