Jill McGill didn’t win an LPGA event in her prime, but she became quite popular for a runner-up finish in 2002.

That’s the year she finished second to Caryn Koch in a Playboy poll asking readers which LPGA player they would most like to see pose nude in its pages.

McGill, winner of the 1993 U.S. Women’s Amateur and ’94 U.S. Women’s Amateur Public Links, got an offer from Playboy to pose but ultimately passed on it.

About that elusive LPGA title, McGill is in the running to win the Senior LPGA Championship with her quick start Monday at French Lick (Ind.) Resort’s Pete Dye Course. She opened with a 6-under 66 to take a four-shot lead on 13-time LPGA winner Rosie Jones and Moira Dunn-Bohls and a five-shot lead on Maria McBride and Audra Burks.

Major champions Juli Inkster and Helen Alfredsson are six shots back, as are Jane Crafter and Trish Johnson.

Defending champion Laura Davies opened with a 74.

McGill, 47, said she doesn’t get to compete a lot anymore, spending her time as a mom and a golf teacher to young children who are just getting into the game. She said she surprised herself with Monday’s play.

“I wanted to throw up all day today,” McGill said. “I have nothing to lose really.

“All the gals are excited to be here at French Lick and the Senior LPGA Championship, and it’s a fun opportunity to go out and see what kind of golf scores we can shoot.”