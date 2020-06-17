Jim Furyk eyeing eventual transition to PGA Tour Champions

Getty Images

Jim Furyk is still competitive on the PGA Tour, but the 17-time winner is beginning to consider his transition to the senior circuit.

The then-48-year-old finished runner-up to Rory McIlroy last year at The Players Championship and at 49 years old managed to advance to the BMW Championship, the second leg of the FedExCup Playoffs.

Coming off four straight missed cuts heading into the Tour's pandemic-prompted break, he returned to play last week at the Charles Schwab Challenge, tying for 49th. 

Speaking with reporters on Tuesday at the RBC Heritage at Harbour Town, site of his most recent Tour win in 2015, Furyk, who turned 50 last month, offered details on his future plans.

RBC Heritage: Full-field tee times | Full coverage

"My goal, when this thing started, was to play the PGA Tour through our playoff schedule and hopefully be able to play some Champions Tour events," he said. "I'm still holding pat with that. I would like to get at least a couple, say two to four, Champions Tour events in probably this calendar year and kind of re-evaluate."

The PGA Tour announced in March that Furyk and his wife Tabitha will host a new Champions Tour event, the Constellation Furyk & Friends, at Timuquana Country Club in Jacksonville, Florida, in October of 2021.

The 2003 U.S. Open champion got a small taste of senior-circuit life last week at Colonial, where he played a practice round with Olin Browne and reigning Charles Schwab Cup champion Scott McCarron. 

"Eventually, the timing is going to be right, and I'll kind of flip the switch and go play the Champions Tour full-time," he said. "With Tabitha and I, with our foundation hosting an event, I want to get out there and see the guys. ...

"I want to get out there and see the look, the feel, what a Champions Tour event is all about, what the Champions Tour is all about, because we have an event we need to build, and I want it to be successful, and I want the guys to like it."

More articles like this
Golf Central

Furyk eyes lucrative return trip to East Lake

BY Nick Menta  — 

Jim Furyk shot 66 Thursday at the BMW Championship and is eyeing a trip to the Tour Championship for the first time since 2015.
Golf Central

Furyk, 49, fights way back into mix with 67

BY Jason Crook  — 

It's been 16 years since Jim Furyk won the U.S. Open, and while he may not return to the winner's circle this week, he's at least got a shot thanks to a second-round 67.
News & Opinion

Monday Scramble: Don't NEED power to win, but accuracy goes a long way

BY Nick Menta  — 

Kevin Na cashes in on one of the few venues that still gives him a chance, Jordan Spieth putts like he's never putted before, and Tiger Woods curses while wearing a microphone, which certainly has happened before.