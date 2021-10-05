Jim Furyk hosts, Padraig Harrington debuts this week on PGA Tour Champions

Getty Images

Jim Furyk gets his turn as tournament host and Padraig Harrington gets his first shot at the senior set in this week’s PGA Tour Champions event.

The inaugural Constellation Furyk & Friends tournament will be contested Friday through Sunday at Timuquana Country Club in Jacksonville, Florida. Furyk will host the event, which benefits the Jim and Tabitha Furyk Foundation.

The field is loaded with notable players, including European Ryder Cup captain Harrington, who turned 50 on Aug. 31, and is making his Champions debut.

Joining Harrington are victorious U.S. Ryder Cup captain Steve Stricker, Phil Mickelson, Ernie Els, Davis Love III, Bernhard Langer, Fred Couples and Vijay Singh.

The field of 81 includes nine members of the World Golf Hall of Fame and 21 major champions.

Golf Channel will televise all three rounds of the event, from 3-5 p.m. ET each day.

