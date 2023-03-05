×

Jin Young Ko defeats Nelly Korda, repeats in Singapore for first win in a year

Getty Images

SINGAPORE — Defending champion Jin Young Ko closed with a 3-under 69 Sunday to win the LPGA’s HSBC Women’s World Championship by two shots.

Overnight leader Ko had a 72-hole total of 17-under 271 to finish two clear of Nelly Korda with a group of three players tied for third place at 14 under.

Starting the final day two strokes behind the South Korean at the Sentosa Golf Club, Korda also shot a 69 to finish with 15-under 273.

Full-field scores from the HSBC Women’s World Championship

Americans Allisen Corpuz (69) and Danielle Kang (68) finished at 14 under, with Japan’s Ayaka Furue (67) in a tie for third place.

No. 1-ranked Lydia Ko shot 74 and was at 5-under, 12 strokes behind in a tie for 31st.

This is Jin Young Ko's first win on tour since capturing this title a year ago. She now 14 LPGA titles in her career.

More articles like this
News & Opinion

Thai rookie, undefeated this season, leads Stark

BY Associated Press  — 

Natthakritta Vongtaveelap finished strongly with six birdies on the back nine to take a one-shot lead over Maja Starl.
Golf Central

Iron play, brother’s major chase keep Nelly up

BY Brentley Romine  — 

While Korda is still shaking some rust off, her little brother, Sebastian, a rising tennis talent, is firing on all cylinders Down Under.
News & Opinion

Henderson stalls, still leads by 3 at HGVTOC

BY Associated Press  — 

Brooke Henderson went from complete control of her game for two days to having to scratch out a good score Saturday.