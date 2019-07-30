WOBURN, England – Jin Young Ko is looking to achieve something epic in the history of the men’s and women’s games this week.

She’s looking to join Babe Zaharias, Mickey Wright, Pat Bradley and Inbee Park as the only women to win three major championships in a single year.

She’s looking to follow up her victory at the ANA Inspiration in April and the Evian Championship last week with a victory at the AIG Women’s British Open at Woburn Golf Club this week.

Ben Hogan and Tiger Woods are the only men to win three majors in a year.

“Three wins in a year is tough,” Ko said. “I have a chance, and I will do my best.”

To win her third major this year, Ko will have to do something that’s only been done once in the history of the men’s and women’s game. She will have to win back-to-back majors in back-to-back weeks.

Betsy Rawls did it in 1959, winning the Women’s Western Open and the LPGA Championship.

Ko was asked if trying to win back-to-back majors in a year was more or less daunting when they are in back-to-back weeks, because while a player may enjoy momentum, maintaining focus and energy may prove a challenge.

“I will keep my same feeling, my mental feeling,” Ko said. “I think it’s good.”