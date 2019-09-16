Joaquin Niemann on Sunday became the first player from Chile to win on the PGA Tour.

Another first for the 20-year-old: He cracked the Official World Golf Ranking's top 50.

The former amateur No. 1 is now OWGR No. 50 coming off his win at the Greenbrier.

The victory earned him full-time PGA Tour status through the 2021-22 season and secured him exemptions into next year's Players, Masters and PGA Championship.

Niemann is now slated to make his first appearance in a World Golf Championship next year in Memphis but can do so months sooner at the HSBC Champions in China if he's still inside the top 50 on Oct. 14.

In Amsterdam, Sergio Garcia picked up his 16th European Tour title at the KLM Open. The victory advances Garcia to 32nd in the world and vaults him past Rafa Cabrera Bello (No. 42) in the race for the second Spanish Olympic berth to next year's Games in Tokyo, behind No. 6 Jon Rahm.

The runner-up to Garcia, 18-year-old Nicolai Hojgaard managed to rocket up 622nd spots, from 1002nd to 380th. Hojgaard, who turned pro earlier this year, also secured himself a spot in the field at this month's Alfred Dunhill Links, where he'll look to further his nascent career.

The only move inside the top 10 this week, Francesco Molinari jumped from No. 11 to No. 9, dropping Xander Schauffele to 10th and Bryson DeChambeau to 11th.

Here's the OWGR top 10 for the week of Sept. 16: 1. Brooks Koepka, 2. Rory McIlroy, 3. Dustin Johnson, 4. Justin Rose, 5. Justin Thomas, 6. Jon Rham, 7. Patrick Cantlay, 8. Tiger Woods, 9. Francesco Molinari, 10. Xander Schauffele.