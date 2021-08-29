Joe Durant edges out Bernhard Langer for Ally Challenge win

GRAND BLANC, Mich. — Joe Durant made a 5-foot bogey putt on the par-4 18th Sunday for a one-stroke victory over Bernhard Langer in The Ally Challenge.

The 57-year-old Durant closed with a 4-under 68 to finish at 17-under 199 at Warwick Hills. He won for the fourth time on the PGA Tour Champions after winning four times on the PGA Tour.

A stroke behind Langer and Doug Barron entering the round, Durant had four birdies in a six-hole stretch on the front nine and added a birdie on the par-5 16th. He drove left on 18 into an adjacent fairway, hit his second over the trees but well short of the green, also left his third short and chipped past.

Full-field scores from The Ally Challenge

Langer parred the 18th, hitting into two bunkers, in a 70. Two days after shooting his age on his 64th birthday, the German star had just one back-nine birdie — matching Durant on the 16th. Langer has 41 Champions victories, four off Hale Irwin’s record.

Steven Alker was third at 15 under after a 67.

Durant nervous before victory at The Ally Challenge

Barron (72), Steve Flesch (64) and K.J. Choi (66) were 14 under.

Vijay Singh had an albatross on 16 — holing out with a 3-wood — in a 67. He tied for seventh with Stephen Leaney (68) at 13 under.

Defending champion Jim Furyk (70) tied for 10th at 10 under.