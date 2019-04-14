AUGUSTA, Ga. – As Tiger Woods’ tee shot at the 12th hole, which did so much damage on Sunday at the Masters, sailed toward the green his caddie Joe LaCava didn’t have time to reminisce.

But if he had a moment to reflect he had plenty of history to consider. Twenty-seven years ago LaCava stood on that same tee and watched his boss at the time, Fred Couples, hit a tee shot that appeared destined for Rae’s Creek but hung on the bank. Couples made par on the hole and won his only major championship at the 1992 Masters.

Woods’ trip across Amen Corner was far more stress free, with textbook pars at the 11th and 12th holes and a birdie at the 13th hole on his way to his 15th major victory.

There were similarities for LaCava, however.

“We had the same winning score [13 under],” LaCava smiled. “I’d have liked for it to be 14 or 15 [under].”

LaCava also wasn’t interested in comparing the two victories.

“That wouldn’t be fair to Freddie,” LaCava said. “They are both really special.”