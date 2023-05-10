Joe LaCava to caddie for Nelly Korda at Cognizant Founders Cup

No rest for the weary... or, in this case, no rest for Joe LaCava.

One week after his first start on Patrick Cantlay's bag, which will be a full-time gig, LaCava is already moonlighting for Nelly Korda at this week's Cognizant Founders Cup on the LPGA Tour.

Korda's regular caddie, Jason McDede, welcomed his first child, Benton, on Saturday, April 29, jumping on a flight to be with his wife and leaving the JM Eagle LA Championship ahead of the third round. Korda's sister Jessica's caddie, Kyle Morrison, filled in on her bag for the final two rounds of that tournament and last week's Hanwha LifePlus International Crown.

Of course, Jessica needed Morrison back on her bag this week, so enter the one-week caddie to the stars. LaCava has already caddied for his former boss, Tiger Woods, Steve Stricker, and Cantlay this year, and he occasional reunites with his longtime employer Fred Couples.

It's unclear how the partnership came to be, as Korda did not speak to the press during pre-tournament media availability, but LaCava is a Connecticut native, which is nearby to where the Founders Cup is taking place in Clifton, New Jersey. And, clearly, he likes to stay busy.

LaCava has proven that he knows how to adapt to different types of work ethic and personalities, but Korda also doesn't need any hand-holding, resulting in a short-term partnership made in heaven.

Eamon Lynch summed it up nicely on Wednesday's episode of "Golf Today": "She can hit the shots; Joe’s just got to tell her how far to hit it."