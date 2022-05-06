Joel Dahmen goes from solo lead to trailing by nine after disastrous finish

When Joel Dahmen eagled the par-4 14th on Friday at the Wells Fargo Championship, he held the outright lead at 9 under. When Dahmen signed his scorecard at round's end, he was at 1 under par and nine shots back.

Dahmen, beginning on the back nine at TPC Potomac, drove the green at the 278-yard 14th and converted an 8-foot putt for eagle.

He remained at 9 under par, and in the top spot, over his next three holes, before a disastrous stretch sent him tumbling down the leaderboard.

Dahmen bogeyed the 18th and first holes. He then bogeyed the par-4 fourth and finished triple bogey-bogey-bogey. Dahmen played his final 10 holes in 8 over par to card a 5-over 75. At 1 under for the tournament, he was nine shot back of leader Jason Day through 36 holes.

Dahmen did, however, keep his sense of humor.