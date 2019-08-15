PINEHURST, N.C. – The U.S. Amateur field is being trimmed to just 16 players during a doubleheader day at Pinehurst.

The Round of 16 will begin at 2 p.m. ET Thursday.

Here are the results from the second round of match play:

Austin Squires def. Stefano Mazzoli, 19 holes

John Pak def. Eduard Rousaud, 1 up

Cohen Trolio def. Blake Wagoner, 2 and 1

Alex Fitzpatrick def. Jack Trent, 21 holes

Blake Hathcoat def. Cooper Dossey, 20 holes

Andy Ogletree def. Maxwell Moldovan, 19 holes

Parker Coody def. Shiryu Oyo, 5 and 4

Ricky Castillo def. Takumi Kanaya, 3 and 2

Spencer Ralston def. Julien Sale, 1 up

John Augenstein def. Akshay Bhatia, 4 and 2

Isaiah Salinda def. Alex del Rey, 1 up

Pierceson Coody def. Van Holmgren, 3 and 1

Palmer Jackson def. Jacob Solomon, 1 up

William Holcomb V def. Ludvig Aberg, 1 up

Brad Dalke def. Parker Gillam, 3 and 2

Karl Vilips def. Steven Fisk, 3 and 1