PINEHURST, N.C. – The U.S. Amateur field is being trimmed to just 16 players during a doubleheader day at Pinehurst.
The Round of 16 will begin at 2 p.m. ET Thursday.
Here are the results from the second round of match play:
Austin Squires def. Stefano Mazzoli, 19 holes
John Pak def. Eduard Rousaud, 1 up
Cohen Trolio def. Blake Wagoner, 2 and 1
Alex Fitzpatrick def. Jack Trent, 21 holes
Blake Hathcoat def. Cooper Dossey, 20 holes
Andy Ogletree def. Maxwell Moldovan, 19 holes
Parker Coody def. Shiryu Oyo, 5 and 4
Ricky Castillo def. Takumi Kanaya, 3 and 2
Spencer Ralston def. Julien Sale, 1 up
John Augenstein def. Akshay Bhatia, 4 and 2
Isaiah Salinda def. Alex del Rey, 1 up
Pierceson Coody def. Van Holmgren, 3 and 1
Palmer Jackson def. Jacob Solomon, 1 up
William Holcomb V def. Ludvig Aberg, 1 up
Brad Dalke def. Parker Gillam, 3 and 2
Karl Vilips def. Steven Fisk, 3 and 1