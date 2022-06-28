×

John Deere Classic betting odds: Webb Simpson listed as favorite

Getty Images

Webb Simpson, the highest-ranked player in the field, is the pre-tournament betting favorite to win the John Deere Classic.

Simpson, who sits No. 58 in the Official World Golf Ranking and is one of nine top-100 players teeing it up at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois, is listed at +1200 odds by PointsBet Sportsbook.

Here is a look at the notable odds for this week’s John Deere Classic:

  • +1200: Webb Simpson
  • +1600: Adam Hadwin
  • +2200: Jason Day, Sahith Theegala
  • +2600: Denny McCarthy
  • +3000: Maverick McNealy, Patrick Rodgers
  • +3300: Brendon Todd, Charles Howell III, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
  • +3500: Adam Long, Cameron Davis, Nick Hardy, Scott Stallings
  • +4000: Chez Reavie, J.T. Poston, Lucas Glover
  • +5000: Taylor Pendrith, Steve Stricker, Nick Taylor, Kevin Streelman, John Huh, Doug Ghim, C.T. Pan, Cameron Champ, Adam Svensson

For full and most updated odds, click here.

