John Deere Classic betting odds: Webb Simpson listed as favorite

Webb Simpson, the highest-ranked player in the field, is the pre-tournament betting favorite to win the John Deere Classic.

Simpson, who sits No. 58 in the Official World Golf Ranking and is one of nine top-100 players teeing it up at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois, is listed at +1200 odds by PointsBet Sportsbook.

Here is a look at the notable odds for this week’s John Deere Classic:

+1200: Webb Simpson

+1600: Adam Hadwin

+2200: Jason Day, Sahith Theegala

+2600: Denny McCarthy

+3000: Maverick McNealy, Patrick Rodgers

+3300: Brendon Todd, Charles Howell III, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

+3500: Adam Long, Cameron Davis, Nick Hardy, Scott Stallings

+4000: Chez Reavie, J.T. Poston, Lucas Glover

+5000: Taylor Pendrith, Steve Stricker, Nick Taylor, Kevin Streelman, John Huh, Doug Ghim, C.T. Pan, Cameron Champ, Adam Svensson

For full and most updated odds, click here.