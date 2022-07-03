×

John Deere Classic payout: J.T. Poston clears $1.2 million

Getty Images

J.T. Poston didn't just collect an Open Championship ticket, Masters invite and other Tour exemptions with his victory Sunday at the John Deere Classic. He brought home a pretty sizable paycheck, too.

Poston won $1.278 million for his three-shot victory at TPC Deere Run, pushing his career total to nearly $10 million.

Full-field scores from John Deere Classic

He also added 500 FedExCup points to rise to No. 22 in the standings.

Here's a breakdown of the purse and FedExCup points for Poston and the rest of the players who made the John Deere Classic cut:

Finish Player FedEx Earnings ($)
1 J.T. Poston 500 1,278,000
2 Christiaan Bezuidenhout 245 631,900
2 Emiliano Grillo 245 631,900
4 Christopher Gotterup 0 319,500
4 Scott Stallings 123 319,500
6 Denny McCarthy 95 248,500
6 Callum Tarren 95 248,500
8 Cam Davis 83 214,775
8 Maverick McNealy 83 214,775
10 Patrick Flavin 0 179,275
10 Michael Gligic 70 179,275
10 Chesson Hadley 70 179,275
13 Charles Howell III 57 139,042
13 Adam Long 57 139,042
13 Mark Hubbard 57 139,042
16 Austin Cook 46 97,803
16 Bo Hoag 46 97,803
16 Patton Kizzire 46 97,803
16 Chris Naegel 0 97,803
16 Matthias Schwab 46 97,803
16 Greyson Sigg 46 97,803
16 Alex Smalley 46 97,803
16 Sahith Theegala 46 97,803
24 Kelly Kraft 33 57,865
24 David Lipsky 33 57,865
24 Ryan Moore 33 57,865
24 Taylor Moore 33 57,865
24 C.T. Pan 33 57,865
24 Adam Svensson 33 57,865
30 Nick Hardy 21 39,082
30 Stephan Jaeger 21 39,082
30 Brandon Wu 21 39,082
30 Hayden Buckley 21 39,082
30 Dylan Frittelli 21 39,082
30 Satoshi Kodaira 21 39,082
30 Martin Laird 21 39,082
30 Peter Malnati 21 39,082
30 Andrew Novak 21 39,082
30 Patrick Rodgers 21 39,082
30 Vaughn Taylor 21 39,082
41 Andrew Putnam 15 28,755
41 Kevin Streelman 15 28,755
43 Jonathan Byrd 10 21,975
43 Fabián Gómez 10 21,975
43 Lee Hodges 10 21,975
43 Hank Lebioda 10 21,975
43 Seung-Yul Noh 10 21,975
43 Brendon Todd 10 21,975
43 Vince Whaley 10 21,975
43 Dylan Wu 10 21,975
51 Aaron Baddeley 6 16,880
51 Derek Ernst 6 16,880
51 Tommy Gainey 6 16,880
51 Morgan Hoffmann 0 16,880
51 Anirban Lahiri 6 16,880
51 Justin Lower 6 16,880
51 Preston Stanley 0 16,880
51 Curtis Thompson 6 16,880
59 Michael Thompson 5 16,117
60 Zach Johnson 5 15,904
60 Sam Ryder 5 15,904
62 Kramer Hickok 5 15,691
63 Brandon Hagy 4 15,407
63 Rory Sabbatini 4 15,407
63 Martin Trainer 4 15,407
66 Seth Reeves 4 15,123
67 James Hahn 4 14,910
67 Omar Uresti 4 14,910
69 Ricky Barnes 3 14,697

More articles like this
Golf Central

Gotterup likely in KFT Finals after best Tour finish

BY Brentley Romine  — 

Chris Gotterup tied for fourth Sunday at the John Deere Classic to likely secure his spot in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals.
Golf Central

Poston posts wire-to-wire victory at John Deere

BY Brentley Romine  — 

J.T. Poston completed a wire-to-wire victory Sunday at the John Deere Classic. Here’s everything you need to know from the final round at TPC Deere Run.
Golf Central

Pro scolds self after missing short putt at Deere

BY Golf Channel Digital  — 

Dylan Wu let himself have it after missing a short birdie putt Sunday at the John Deere Classic.