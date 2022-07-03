John Deere Classic payout: J.T. Poston clears $1.2 million

J.T. Poston didn't just collect an Open Championship ticket, Masters invite and other Tour exemptions with his victory Sunday at the John Deere Classic. He brought home a pretty sizable paycheck, too.

Poston won $1.278 million for his three-shot victory at TPC Deere Run, pushing his career total to nearly $10 million.

Full-field scores from John Deere Classic

He also added 500 FedExCup points to rise to No. 22 in the standings.

Here's a breakdown of the purse and FedExCup points for Poston and the rest of the players who made the John Deere Classic cut: