John Deere Classic payout: J.T. Poston clears $1.2 million

J.T. Poston didn't just collect an Open Championship ticket, Masters invite and other Tour exemptions with his victory Sunday at the John Deere Classic. He brought home a pretty sizable paycheck, too.
Poston won $1.278 million for his three-shot victory at TPC Deere Run, pushing his career total to nearly $10 million.
He also added 500 FedExCup points to rise to No. 22 in the standings.
Here's a breakdown of the purse and FedExCup points for Poston and the rest of the players who made the John Deere Classic cut:
|Finish
|Player
|FedEx
|Earnings ($)
|1
|J.T. Poston
|500
|1,278,000
|2
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|245
|631,900
|2
|Emiliano Grillo
|245
|631,900
|4
|Christopher Gotterup
|0
|319,500
|4
|Scott Stallings
|123
|319,500
|6
|Denny McCarthy
|95
|248,500
|6
|Callum Tarren
|95
|248,500
|8
|Cam Davis
|83
|214,775
|8
|Maverick McNealy
|83
|214,775
|10
|Patrick Flavin
|0
|179,275
|10
|Michael Gligic
|70
|179,275
|10
|Chesson Hadley
|70
|179,275
|13
|Charles Howell III
|57
|139,042
|13
|Adam Long
|57
|139,042
|13
|Mark Hubbard
|57
|139,042
|16
|Austin Cook
|46
|97,803
|16
|Bo Hoag
|46
|97,803
|16
|Patton Kizzire
|46
|97,803
|16
|Chris Naegel
|0
|97,803
|16
|Matthias Schwab
|46
|97,803
|16
|Greyson Sigg
|46
|97,803
|16
|Alex Smalley
|46
|97,803
|16
|Sahith Theegala
|46
|97,803
|24
|Kelly Kraft
|33
|57,865
|24
|David Lipsky
|33
|57,865
|24
|Ryan Moore
|33
|57,865
|24
|Taylor Moore
|33
|57,865
|24
|C.T. Pan
|33
|57,865
|24
|Adam Svensson
|33
|57,865
|30
|Nick Hardy
|21
|39,082
|30
|Stephan Jaeger
|21
|39,082
|30
|Brandon Wu
|21
|39,082
|30
|Hayden Buckley
|21
|39,082
|30
|Dylan Frittelli
|21
|39,082
|30
|Satoshi Kodaira
|21
|39,082
|30
|Martin Laird
|21
|39,082
|30
|Peter Malnati
|21
|39,082
|30
|Andrew Novak
|21
|39,082
|30
|Patrick Rodgers
|21
|39,082
|30
|Vaughn Taylor
|21
|39,082
|41
|Andrew Putnam
|15
|28,755
|41
|Kevin Streelman
|15
|28,755
|43
|Jonathan Byrd
|10
|21,975
|43
|Fabián Gómez
|10
|21,975
|43
|Lee Hodges
|10
|21,975
|43
|Hank Lebioda
|10
|21,975
|43
|Seung-Yul Noh
|10
|21,975
|43
|Brendon Todd
|10
|21,975
|43
|Vince Whaley
|10
|21,975
|43
|Dylan Wu
|10
|21,975
|51
|Aaron Baddeley
|6
|16,880
|51
|Derek Ernst
|6
|16,880
|51
|Tommy Gainey
|6
|16,880
|51
|Morgan Hoffmann
|0
|16,880
|51
|Anirban Lahiri
|6
|16,880
|51
|Justin Lower
|6
|16,880
|51
|Preston Stanley
|0
|16,880
|51
|Curtis Thompson
|6
|16,880
|59
|Michael Thompson
|5
|16,117
|60
|Zach Johnson
|5
|15,904
|60
|Sam Ryder
|5
|15,904
|62
|Kramer Hickok
|5
|15,691
|63
|Brandon Hagy
|4
|15,407
|63
|Rory Sabbatini
|4
|15,407
|63
|Martin Trainer
|4
|15,407
|66
|Seth Reeves
|4
|15,123
|67
|James Hahn
|4
|14,910
|67
|Omar Uresti
|4
|14,910
|69
|Ricky Barnes
|3
|14,697