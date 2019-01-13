John Oda will have to wait until Monday morning to complete his first round of the 2019 Web.com Tour season.

Through 15 holes, Oda is 8 under and two shots clear of the field at the Bahamas Great Exuma Classic at Sandals Emerald Bay.

The former UNLV product eagled his opening hole and added seven more birdies before darkness suspended Sunday's opening round. The first two events of the Web.com Tour season, both played in the Bahamas, will be played Sunday-Wednesday.

Full-field scores from the Bahamas Great Exuma Classic

Lee McCoy, Willy Wilcox and Austin Smotherman are tied for second at 6 under. McCoy and Wilcox finished off 66s while Smotherman, like Oda, has three holes to play.

Oda made five of seven cuts last season on the PGA Tour, highlighted by a T-3 finish at the Barracuda Championship. He earned a berth in last year's Web.com Tour Finals, but missed three of four cuts. He tied for 34th at the final stage of Web.com Tour Q-School to earn eight guaranteed starts to begin the 2019 season.

Your browser does not support iframes.

McCoy, a past All-American at Georgia, is coming off his rookie season on the Web.com Tour where he notched just one top 10 and missed 13 cuts in 23 starts.

Wilcox made the weekend in all four Finals events last season, but couldn't get back to the PGA Tour.

The top 10 is currently filled with big names, including Walker Cuppers Doug Ghim, Maverick McNealy and Jordan Niebrugge all tied for 10th at 3 under. McNealy made three birdies and no bogeys after announcing that he'll donate $20 for every birdie made this season to Curriki, an education non-profit.