ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. – Johnson Wagner is not the flashiest player on the PGA Tour. He’s not as long as a Brooks Koepka or Rory McIlroy and doesn’t dominate the greens like Jordan Spieth or Jason Day.

But the 39-year-old father of two has one thing those high-profile players do not – three albatrosses on Tour with the most recent coming Thursday at Sea Island Resort. That ties Wagner with Tim Petrovic for the most albatrosses on Tour in the ShotLink era (1983).

“I think it’s luck more than anything,” said Wagner following his first-round 67 at the RSM Classic.

Wagner hit 3-wood for his second shot from 255 yards at the par-5 15th hole on the Seaside course for his record-tying albatross.

“Front pin, love that pin,” Wagner said. “After I hit the tee shot I just wanted to make sure I could give it a go because it’s an eagle pin. I had to hit it as hard as I could. As soon as it came off I knew it was going to be good. It hit just short, took a nice bounce, then we saw it hit the stick and disappear. It was awesome.”

Johnson’s first albatross on Tour was at the Sanderson Farms Championship in 2010 and he added No. 2 at the ’17 Wyndham Championship. He also made an albatross on the Korn Ferry Tour.