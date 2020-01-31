SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – Jon Rahm still has a chance to win in front of partisan crowds at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, but his close to the second round still left the Spaniard fuming.

Rahm was firing on all cylinders following a slow start at TPC Scottsdale, rolling in five straight birdies on Nos. 11-15 to move within three shots of the lead. But he bogeyed the par-3 16th after flying the green, failed to capitalize on the drivable 17th and dropped another shot after finding the bunker with his tee shot on the home hole.

It all added up to a 3-under 68 as Rahm heads into the weekend at 7 under, six shots behind leader J.B. Holmes.

Waste Management Phoenix Open: Full-field scores | Full coverage

“Obviously, it was just a horrible finish. I don’t know what to say. It’s just a bad way to finish,” Rahm said. “Could not be an easier finish, but to finish 2 over par on those three holes, yeah, that pisses me off.”

Rahm started his second round with seven straight pars before finally getting on the board with a birdie on No. 8, then followed with a tumultuous inward half that included only one par. He’s tied for 12th heading into the third round, amid a logjam that also includes Bubba Watson and Tony Finau.



Scorecard for player 58207 during event 18479.

Rahm came into the week off a runner-up finish at Torrey Pines, and he has received plenty of fan support having gone to school at nearby Arizona State. With an ascent to the top spot in the world rankings still a possibility with a win, Rahm was still struggling to rid himself of the taste of a sour finish.

“I’m very frustrated right now. I’m not going to lie,” he said. “There’s a lot of great things to look at out there, the five straight birdies was unbelievable, making really good putts. But I’ve got to tidy up the game.”