Jon Rahm and his wife, Kelley, welcome second baby boy before playoffs

Jon Rahm took to twitter Wednesday afternoon to announce the birth of his second child.

Eneko Cahill Rahm joined the family August 5th, and is Rahm and his wife, Kelley’s, second child.

Kelley was already outnumbered in the Rahm house and will be even more after the arrival of the couple’s second boy.

The Rahm’s have a knack for timing the birth of their boys just before the biggest tournaments of the year.

Eneko, of course, showed up just in time for Rahm to play this year’s FedExCup Playoffs worry-free, and older brother, Kepa, was born April 3, 2021, just in time for Rahm to play that year’s Masters.

Rahm will tee off at 12:44 p.m. ET Thursday afternoon in the FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind.