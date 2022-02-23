Jon Rahm announces wife, Kelley, is expecting couple's second boy

Getty Images

Jon Rahm and his wife, Kelley, welcomed their first child, son Kepa, last April. Now, the couple are expecting another.

Rahm announced Wednesday evening on social media that Kelley, who was also celebrating a birthday, is due this summer with another boy.

"Happy birthday to my beautiful wife," Rahm wrote. "Grateful for an amazing year, looking forward to adding baby boy this summer!"

It's unclear when exactly the due date is. Kepa was born April 3, right before the Masters. Rahm is slated to defend his U.S. Open title on June 16-19 in Brookline, Massachusetts.

