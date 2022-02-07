Jon Rahm the betting favorite for hometown Phoenix Open

Jon Rahm is again the favorite to win his hometown event.

Rahm, a Phoenix-area resident and Arizona State grad, is listed by PointsBet Sportsbook at +700 odds to win this week’s Waste Management Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale.

In six career WMPO starts, Rahm has never finished worse than T-16. But he hasn’t really contended, either, with his best finish a T-9, in 2020. He also tied for fifth as an amateur in 2015.

Behind Rah, Justin Thomas (+1200), Patrick Cantlay (+1400), Hideki Matsuyama (+1600) and Jordan Spieth (+1600) have the next best odds. Thomas finished third in back-to-back starts before a T-13 last year; Cantlay is making his tournament debut; Matsuyama won consecutive titles at TPC Scottsdale, in 2016 and ’17, but has cracked the top 15 just once in his past four trips; and Spieth tied for fourth following a closing 72 last year, his third top-10 in five career starts.

Here are the notable odds for this week’s Phoenix Open:

+700: Jon Rahm

+1200: Justin Thomas

+1400: Patrick Cantlay

+1600: Hideki Matsuyama, Viktor Hovland

+1800: Jordan Spieth

+2000: Xander Schauffele

+2800: Brooks Koepka, Daniel Berger, Scottie Scheffler

+3300: Sam Burns, Tony Finau, Webb Simpson

+4000: Adam Scott, Bubba Watson, Louis Oosthuizen, Matt Fitzpatrick, Russell Henley, Seamus Power

+5000: Abraham Ancer, Billy Horschel, Corey Conners, Harold Varner III, Talor Gooch

For full and most updated odds, click here.