Jon Rahm the betting favorite for hometown Phoenix Open

Jon Rahm is again the favorite to win his hometown event.
Rahm, a Phoenix-area resident and Arizona State grad, is listed by PointsBet Sportsbook at +700 odds to win this week’s Waste Management Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale.
In six career WMPO starts, Rahm has never finished worse than T-16. But he hasn’t really contended, either, with his best finish a T-9, in 2020. He also tied for fifth as an amateur in 2015.
Behind Rah, Justin Thomas (+1200), Patrick Cantlay (+1400), Hideki Matsuyama (+1600) and Jordan Spieth (+1600) have the next best odds. Thomas finished third in back-to-back starts before a T-13 last year; Cantlay is making his tournament debut; Matsuyama won consecutive titles at TPC Scottsdale, in 2016 and ’17, but has cracked the top 15 just once in his past four trips; and Spieth tied for fourth following a closing 72 last year, his third top-10 in five career starts.
Here are the notable odds for this week’s Phoenix Open:
- +700: Jon Rahm
- +1200: Justin Thomas
- +1400: Patrick Cantlay
- +1600: Hideki Matsuyama, Viktor Hovland
- +1800: Jordan Spieth
- +2000: Xander Schauffele
- +2800: Brooks Koepka, Daniel Berger, Scottie Scheffler
- +3300: Sam Burns, Tony Finau, Webb Simpson
- +4000: Adam Scott, Bubba Watson, Louis Oosthuizen, Matt Fitzpatrick, Russell Henley, Seamus Power
- +5000: Abraham Ancer, Billy Horschel, Corey Conners, Harold Varner III, Talor Gooch
For full and most updated odds, click here.