Coming off a runner-up finish at Torrey Pines, Jon Rahm will have an opportunity to ascend to top of the Official World Golf Ranking for the first time.

But it will take a win and a little bit of help from Brooks Koepka.

Per Golf Channel projections, Rahm can advance to No. 1 in the world with a victory at the Waste Management Phoenix Open provided current world No. 1 Brooks Koepka finishes worse than solo fourth or a three-way tie for third at the Saudi International.

Can Rahm contend with Koepka and McIlroy for world No. 1?

Rahm has been third in the world, behind No. 2 Rory McIlroy, since he took the DP World Tour Championship in November.

Koepka is in his fourth reign as world No. 1 and has held the top spot for the last 37 weeks, dating back to his PGA Championship win last May.

McIlroy is taking the week off after declining to play in Saudi Arabia.