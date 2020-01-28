Rahm can ascend to world No. 1 with a win and some help from Koepka

Getty Images

Coming off a runner-up finish at Torrey Pines, Jon Rahm will have an opportunity to ascend to top of the Official World Golf Ranking for the first time.

But it will take a win and a little bit of help from Brooks Koepka.

Per Golf Channel projections, Rahm can advance to No. 1 in the world with a victory at the Waste Management Phoenix Open provided current world No. 1 Brooks Koepka finishes worse than solo fourth or a three-way tie for third at the Saudi International.

Can Rahm contend with Koepka and McIlroy for world No. 1?

Can Rahm contend with Koepka and McIlroy for world No. 1?

Rahm has been third in the world, behind No. 2 Rory McIlroy, since he took the DP World Tour Championship in November.

Koepka is in his fourth reign as world No. 1 and has held the top spot for the last 37 weeks, dating back to his PGA Championship win last May.

McIlroy is taking the week off after declining to play in Saudi Arabia.

More articles like this
News & Opinion

Monday Scramble: Good start for Tiger; poor finish for Bryson

BY Ryan Lavner  — 

Tiger Woods is off to a good start in 2020, while Bryson DeChambeau's Dubai finish was marred by bogeys and a slow-play warning.
Golf Central

Rahm has grown to love Torrey, on and off course

BY Rex Hoggard  — 

After a rocky start to their relationship, Jon Rahm has grown to love Torrey Pines.
Golf Central

Rahm betting favorite for this week's TOC

BY Will Gray  — 

World No. 3 Jon Rahm is listed as the betting favorite for the winners-only event this week in Maui.