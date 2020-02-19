Jon Rahm collects Euro Tour POY trophy with world No. 1 ranking in reach

MEXICO CITY – With a victory on Sunday at the WGC-Mexico Championship, Jon Rahm could become the first Spaniard since Seve Ballesteros in 1989 to move to No. 1 in the Official World Golf Ranking.

The 25-year-old has already enjoyed a brush with the late Spanish legend this week.

On Wednesday, Rahm was presented the Seve Ballesteros Award for being the 2019 European Tour’s Player of the Year, following a season that saw Rahm claim Euro Tour victories, including the DP World Tour Championship, and the Race to Dubai title.

WGC-Mexico Championship: Full-field tee times | Full coverage

“I was able to make Spanish history that week in Dubai and enjoy my name next to Seve's,” Rahm said. “For me, it's a huge honor. Anybody that knows and follows me, Seve is a huge influence of mine, and to be able to do that is incredible, and now to be awarded something named after him, it's very unique.”

As for how he could reach the top spot in the world ranking, Rahm would have to win this week’s World Golf Championship and current No. 1 Rory McIlroy would have to finish worse than a two-way tie for third. Rahm said he’s focused on his performance on the course, not the byproduct of that play.

“I'm here to win a tournament,” he said. “I'm hoping for the rest of the year it's going to be like that where at some point I'm going to win or have a good performance and get to No. 1 in the world, but the main goal is to win championships, win tournaments, and play my best every week.”