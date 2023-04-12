Jon Rahm exhausted from Masters festivities, still hoping for 'Jacket Double'

Once you win the Masters, things change.

That’s what Jon Rahm was told by Masters champions of yesteryear, and it has held true for the latest recipient of the green jacket.

“I didn't realize to what extent because it's just more of the reaction from people, right?” Rahm said ahead of the RBC Heritage. “The excitement they feel once they see you and how bad they want a picture or an autograph is significantly higher than it was before. I know it's a few days after the Masters, but it feels a little bit different. I've never had as many people watching me in the Pro-Am unless it's the Phoenix Open. That's today.”

It's been a whirlwind week for the newly minted two-time major champion, beginning with the festivities at Augusta National Sunday evening following his victory.

After the green jacket ceremony, Rahm was escorted to the top floor of Butler Cabin, where his family waited to embrace him. He was able to relax, have a drink and take 20 minutes to be with the most important people in his life after the accomplishment of a lifetime, which he said was his favorite part of everything that came after the win.

Next came the dinner.

“I had no idea there was a dinner afterwards,” Rahm said. “I had heard there was a cocktail. I guess I misheard. I didn't know there was a dinner afterwards, and it was incredible.”

Rahm, his family and his caddie, Adam Hayes, enjoyed an exquisite dinner with the membership of Augusta National, at which Rahm was afforded the opportunity to speak and try to express what it meant to be part of such an elite group of Masters champions.

“To have the honor to be able to take pictures with the members and be there and be considered one of them is quite special.”

After a day that included 30 holes of major championship golf, ceremony after ceremony and a surprise (to him) dinner, it was time to call it a day. However, as tired as the Spaniard must have been, sleep doesn’t come easy after winning the Masters.

“Oh, I slept terrible,” Rahm said. “Night after wins, I don't know if it's the adrenaline or whatever it is, I've never been able to sleep good at all. The next night, Monday night, I slept great and still woke up tired. It's getting better every day. It was a very demanding week, a lot going on with the weather and a lot of fighting and a lot of work mentally obviously. So it's going to take a little bit to get to a good spot, but I'm feeling good.”

“A little bit” is about how much time Rahm has before he tees it up in another designated event on the PGA Tour, this week’s RBC Heritage. It would’ve come as no surprise to the golf world had Rahm decided to withdraw and take a week to celebrate his victory and recharge his batteries, but it was important to the 11-time Tour winner to be at Harbour Town this week.

“It (withdrawing) did cross my mind, but I made a commitment earlier in the year, and I want to honor that commitment,” Rahm said. “I also, talking to Kelley, I put myself in the shoes of not only the spectators, but the kids as well. If I was one of the kids, I would want to see the recent Masters champion play, good or bad, just want to be there.”

The winner of the Heritage also receives a jacket; a red, plaid jacket that Rahm, despite the fatigue that comes with winning the Masters, would be happy to make room for in the closet.

“I still intend to hopefully do the jacket double and take this one home.”