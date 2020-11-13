Jon Rahm, Justin Thomas can overtake Dustin Johnson for world No. 1

AUGUSTA, Ga. – Jon Rahm and Justin Thomas each have an opportunity to overtake Dustin Johnson and return to No. 1 in the world ranking this week at the Masters.

To rise to No. 1, Rahm, who opened with a 3-under 69, can win the Masters, and he also has a chance to grab the top spot with no worse than a solo fifth finish, depending on how Johnson plays.

84th Masters Tournament: Full-field scores | Full coverage

Thomas, meanwhile, must win while Rahm finishes worse than a two-way tie for second and Johnson places worse than a two-way tie for fifth.

Thomas (5 under through 10) and Johnson (3 under through 9) were finishing up their first rounds on Friday morning.

Johnson has been No. 1 since his blowout victory at The Northern Trust in August.

