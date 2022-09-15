Jon Rahm shuts down Twitter report that claims he's set to defect to LIV Golf

In February, as LIV rumors started to swirl, Jon Rahm declared his "fealty" to the PGA Tour.

Now a half-year later, in hilarious fashion, Rahm hopped on his typically inactive Twitter account to shut down a rumor that he's set to bolt for the Saudi-backed league.

The "LIV Golf Insider" claims its never been wrong on a LIV signing, yet, the account has only been active since Sept. 1. Most likely, it's a bot.

Some LIV defectors have declared their loyalty to the PGA Tour and then gone back on their word. Rahm appears adamant that he will not be one of those players.