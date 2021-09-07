Jon Rahm sweeps PGA of America honors, finalist for Tour's POY

At least one organization had decided Jon Rahm its player of the year. Another soon could follow.

Rahm was announced Tuesday as the winner of the PGA of America Player of the Year Award, which has been awarded since 1948 and is determined by a points-based system that factors in tournament wins, official money and scoring average.

The Spaniard, who was second to Justin Thomas last season, finished with 75 points, five clear of Bryson DeChambeau, during this six-major super season. Patrick Cantlay and Collin Morikawa were third and fourth, respectively.

Rahm won just one tournament this past season, though it was a big one, the U.S. Open, which earned him 30 points. He also split 10 points with Kevin Na for tying for the lowest 72-hole total last week at East Lake. The other 40 points came from Rahm winning the Tour's money title and finishing with the lowest adjusted scoring average (69.3).

Rahm's scoring mark also earned him the Vardon Trophy by 0.319 strokes over Dustin Johnson.

The PGA Tour also announced its player of the year finalists on Tuesday, with Rahm joined by DeChambeau, Cantlay, Morikawa and Harris English. Garrick Higgo and Will Zalatoris are the two finalists for rookie of the year. Those awards are determined by Tour player vote.