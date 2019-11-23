Rahm tied for lead, Rory 2 back at DP World Tour Championship

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Jon Rahm moved into a strong position to win the Race to Dubai title after shooting 6-under 66 in the third round of the season-ending World Tour Championship to tie the lead with Mike Lorenzo-Vera on Saturday.

Lorenzo-Vera bogeyed the 18th hole for the second straight day to shoot 69 and drop into a share of the lead with Rahm, who needs to finish first or second to stand a chance of becoming European No. 1 for the first time.

They are 15 under par overall, two strokes ahead of Rory McIlroy (65) and four clear of fourth-place Tommy Fleetwood (70) - another Race to Dubai contender.

Bernd Wiesberger, who leads the Race to Dubai standings, is tied for 24th place - 13 strokes behind Rahm and Lorenzo-Vera - after shooting 73.

Rahm can take the title if he wins and Wiesberger finishes lower than solo second, or if he finishes solo second and Wiesberger finishes worse than tied for fifth place with one other player.

