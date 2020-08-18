The reigning Race to Dubai winner might not play in Europe the rest of the year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking Tuesday at the FedExCup opener, Jon Rahm said he’s going to wait until after the U.S. Open in September to sort out the rest of his fall schedule. He was defending three European Tour titles this season: The Spanish Open, which has already been canceled; the Irish Open, rescheduled for the week after the U.S. Open (Sept. 24-27); and the DP World Tour Championship, now set for Dec. 10-13.

“I don’t know my plans yet; I really don’t,” Rahm said, before adding: “Right now, I just don’t see myself going to Europe. It’s rough flying public, and having to have a mask on for 10-plus hours just doesn’t sound very good to me. It doesn’t sound healthy at all, so I don’t know what I’m going to be doing.”

Rahm would prefer to play at least one PGA Tour event this fall so he doesn’t fall too far behind in the FedExCup standings. He also wanted to see what happens with the COVID-19 guidelines before deciding whether to defend his title in Dubai. His greater concern right now, he said, is seeing whether he’s going to be able to visit his family over Christmas.

“If it comes between going to Spain and seeing my family or playing a golf tournament,” he said, “I’m not playing golf, that’s all I can say.”