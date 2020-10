Jon Rahm, Xander Schauffele betting favorites at Zozo Championship

This week's PGA Tour event will be contested at Sherwood Country Club in Thousand Oaks, California. The field contains a bevy of big names, including defending champion Tiger Woods.

Here's a look at the early odds, as of Tuesday morning, courtesy PointsBet Sportsbook:

10/1: Jon Rahm, Xander Schauffele

12/1: Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas

18/1: Webb Simpson, Tyrrell Hatton

20/1: Collin Morikawa

22/1: Patrick Reed

29/1: Tony Finau, Hideki Matsuyama, Patrick Cantlay

30/1: Tiger Woods, Daniel Berger, Matthew Wolff, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Viktor Hovland

34/1: Bubba Watson, Harris English

35/1: Tommy Fleetwood, Joaquin Niemann

40/1: Adam Scott, Jason Kokrak, Russell Henley, Scottie Scheffler

50/1: Jason Day, Rickie Fowler, Abraham Ancer, Sungjae Im

60/1: Phil Mickelson

66/1: Paul Casey

70/1: Billy Horschel, Cameron Smith

80/1: Brian Harman, Justin Rose, Brendon Todd, Sebastian Munoz

100/1: Jordan Spieth, Kevin Kisner, Ryan Palmer, Lanto Griffin, Talor Gooch, Cameron Champ, Gary Woodland, Kevin Na, Kevin Streelman